Don-key (DON) Price Down 33.9% Over Last 7 Days

Don-key (DON) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Don-key coin can now be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Don-key has a market cap of $778,275.80 and approximately $44,209.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Don-key has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00031172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00267840 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002415 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003457 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000935 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Don-key Profile

Don-key (DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,997,631 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

