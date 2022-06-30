Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.80-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.76 billion-$28.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.11 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.42. 29,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,412. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.85. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 75.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 128.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 761.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $208,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

