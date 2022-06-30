Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €40.90 ($43.51) and last traded at €40.90 ($43.51). Approximately 428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.80 ($43.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €41.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84.

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT produces and sells cutting machine tools worldwide. It operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The company's Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines to turn-mill centers; vertical and horizontal production turning and multi-spindle machining centers; 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and selective laser melting in the powder bed, as well as software solutions.

