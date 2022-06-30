DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Holdings Trimmed by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd trimmed its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

DISH opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.94. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $46.31.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Defranco purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

