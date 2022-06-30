Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $63.28

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.28 and last traded at $63.44, with a volume of 407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.01.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.63.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Diodes had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, SVP Francis Tang acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 45,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 157.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Diodes by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

