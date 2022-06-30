DinoSwap 24 Hour Volume Hits $17,319.00 (DINO)

DinoSwap (DINO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. During the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One DinoSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DinoSwap has a market capitalization of $164,141.09 and $17,319.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DinoSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.5% against the dollar and now trades at $342.05 or 0.01806622 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00189758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00078503 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016122 BTC.

DinoSwap Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 150,987,888 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

Buying and Selling DinoSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DinoSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DinoSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.