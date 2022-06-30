DINGO TOKEN (DINGO) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

DINGO TOKEN (DINGO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. In the last week, DINGO TOKEN has traded 38.6% higher against the dollar. DINGO TOKEN has a market capitalization of $136,671.00 and approximately $1,251.00 worth of DINGO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DINGO TOKEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00192919 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 51.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.31 or 0.01232630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00109862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016032 BTC.

DINGO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @dingotoken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DINGO TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DINGO TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DINGO TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

