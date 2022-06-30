Digi.Com Berhad (OTCMKTS:DIGBF) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Digi.Com Berhad (OTCMKTS:DIGBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of DIGBF stock remained flat at $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday.

Digi.Com Berhad, an investment holding company, provides mobile communication services and related products in Malaysia. The company engages in the establishment, maintenance, and provision of telecommunication and related services, as well as e-commerce, and digital services and solutions. It also sells phones and accessories, as well as offers Internet services.

