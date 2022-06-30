Digi.Com Berhad (OTCMKTS:DIGBF) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Digi.Com Berhad (OTCMKTS:DIGBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of DIGBF stock remained flat at $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday.
About Digi.Com Berhad (Get Rating)
