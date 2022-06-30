DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 101,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,171,508 shares.The stock last traded at $7.94 and had previously closed at $8.19.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67.

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.36 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

