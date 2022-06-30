DEXTools Price Reaches $0.13 (DEXT)

DEXTools (DEXT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. DEXTools has a market cap of $12.95 million and approximately $883,929.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,092.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002674 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 99,795,737 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

