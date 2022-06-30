Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 425.0% from the May 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.48. The company had a trading volume of 223,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,078. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $72.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $25.35 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on DPSGY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($79.79) to €71.00 ($75.53) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deutsche Post from €59.80 ($63.62) to €63.20 ($67.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($75.53) to €50.50 ($53.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.
