Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 425.0% from the May 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.48. The company had a trading volume of 223,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,078. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $35.48 and a 1-year high of $72.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $25.35 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $1.4316 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DPSGY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($79.79) to €71.00 ($75.53) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deutsche Post from €59.80 ($63.62) to €63.20 ($67.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($75.53) to €50.50 ($53.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

