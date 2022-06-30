Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $320.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $298.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FDX. UBS Group increased their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $298.95.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $233.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $302.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.93.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

