Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.08 and last traded at $23.17. 1,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 4,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.27.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (DEMZ)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
Receive News & Ratings for Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Democratic Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.