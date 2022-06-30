Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €65.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €65.00 ($69.15) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($101.06) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a €69.50 ($73.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($79.79) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

ETR DHER traded down €0.75 ($0.80) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €35.25 ($37.50). 1,326,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €23.88 ($25.40) and a 52-week high of €134.95 ($143.56). The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion and a PE ratio of -7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €33.32 and its 200-day moving average is €51.82.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

