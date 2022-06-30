DeGate Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.16 Million (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $9.16 million and $342,320.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 65.1% against the dollar and now trades at $764.88 or 0.04008753 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00189508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00077887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015875 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,329,672 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

