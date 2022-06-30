Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company stock opened at $300.65 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $295.59 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $354.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.41.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.06.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

