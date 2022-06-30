DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 172019 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a market capitalization of C$6.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.53.
DeepMarkit Company Profile (CVE:MKT)
