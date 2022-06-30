Deeper Network Market Capitalization Reaches $35.06 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 29th. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $35.06 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

