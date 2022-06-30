Decentral Games Market Cap Tops $20.57 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (DG) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $20.57 million and $843,696.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for $0.0392 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00178774 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.57 or 0.01443814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00081943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00014778 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 531,836,049 coins and its circulating supply is 524,639,900 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.