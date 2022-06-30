De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $76.80

Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 76.80 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 77.80 ($0.95), with a volume of 261938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($0.99).
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 116.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £151.83 million and a P/E ratio of 7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
About De La Rue (LON:DLAR)
