De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $76.80

Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 76.80 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 77.80 ($0.95), with a volume of 261938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($0.99).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 116.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £151.83 million and a P/E ratio of 7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About De La Rue (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components. It also provides range of physical and digital solutions, such as tax stamps and supporting software solutions, authentication labels, associated brand protection digital solutions, and cheques and bank cards, as well as ID security components, including polycarbonate.

