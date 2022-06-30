Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.88

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.88 and last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25.

Datatec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DTTLY)

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate, Management Consulting and Financial Services. The Westcon International segment distributes security, networking, collaboration, networking and data centre, and cloud products, as well as global deployment and services.

