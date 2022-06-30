Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDS remained flat at $$1.65 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60.

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($13.75) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc engages in the data security and privacy management business primarily in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.

