Dash (DASH) Price Hits $43.56 on Top Exchanges

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Dash has a total market capitalization of $470.36 million and $87.59 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $43.56 or 0.00217183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000142 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00009187 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001108 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.45 or 0.00416076 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,798,040 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Buying and Selling Dash

