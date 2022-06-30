DAOventures (DVD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,562.00

DAOventures (DVD) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. DAOventures has a market cap of $125,878.62 and approximately $1,562.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000154 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007283 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

