Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Shares Down 5.4%

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Rating) shares were down 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.02 and last traded at $56.02. Approximately 339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.23.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.68.

About Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF)

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers automated warehousing, various storage and transport, and sorting and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for smartphones and tablet computers.

