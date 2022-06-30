Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Shares Down 5.4%

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Rating) shares were down 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.02 and last traded at $56.02. Approximately 339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.23.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.68.
About Daifuku (OTCMKTS:DAIUF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daifuku (DAIUF)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for Daifuku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daifuku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.