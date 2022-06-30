Dacian Gold (OTCMKTS:DCCNF) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Dacian Gold (OTCMKTS:DCCNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
DCCNF stock opened at 0.05 on Monday. Dacian Gold has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.25.
