Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CYBN. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cybin in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cybin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.85.
Shares of CYBN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 604,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,724. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. Cybin has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $92.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.91.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cybin by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Cybin by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cybin during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cybin during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cybin during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.
About Cybin (Get Rating)
Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a discovery-phase phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation and psychiatric conditions.
