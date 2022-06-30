Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CYBN. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cybin in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cybin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.85.

Shares of CYBN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 604,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,724. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. Cybin has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $92.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.91.

Cybin ( OTCMKTS:CYBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cybin will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cybin by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Cybin by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cybin during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cybin during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cybin during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a discovery-phase phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation and psychiatric conditions.

