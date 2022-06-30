CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Trimmed by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,963 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $93.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.01 and a 200-day moving average of $101.37.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

