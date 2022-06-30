Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.75-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $62.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Customers Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.36.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $34.07. 6,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,618. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.09. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.48 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 40.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,450.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu acquired 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 38.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,062.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

