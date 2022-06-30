Crowny Hits Market Capitalization of $657,562.18 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CRWNY) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Crowny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Crowny has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $657,562.18 and approximately $158,782.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crowny alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00194867 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $283.11 or 0.01500571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00102016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016115 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.