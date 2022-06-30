Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Short Interest Down 97.4% in June

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the May 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPTK. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 255,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 45,939 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 1,250.8% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 113,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 105,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the first quarter worth approximately $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,027. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

