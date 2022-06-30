CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Reduced by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 0.7% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 271,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 382.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 698,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,716,000 after acquiring an additional 46,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $4,437,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,470,131.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,518 shares of company stock worth $26,695,256. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $11.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.64. The company had a trading volume of 33,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.52 and its 200-day moving average is $186.30. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

