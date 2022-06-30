CROAT Price Down 6.7% This Week (CROAT)

CROAT (CROAT) traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. During the last week, CROAT has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. CROAT has a total market cap of $71,384.82 and $187.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000072 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 72.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 92,858,319 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars.

