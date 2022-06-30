Crestone Asset Management LLC Takes $112,000 Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 95,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 409.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 53,602 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $3,470,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the third quarter worth about $340,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 64,318 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the third quarter worth about $495,000. 41.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.22. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $270.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.57 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

GOCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.04.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

