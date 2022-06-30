Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 31,983 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Crestone Asset Management LLC lessened its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,983 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6,054.0% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,126 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,685,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,896,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,465 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 365.4% in the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,271,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,397,000 after acquiring an additional 998,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 398.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,387,000 after acquiring an additional 775,351 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Separately, Citigroup raised KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $70.37.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.