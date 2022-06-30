Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Crestone Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $206.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.01 and its 200-day moving average is $258.93. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.06 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82.

