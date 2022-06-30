Crestone Asset Management LLC Has $17.26 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $221.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.62. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

