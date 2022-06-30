Crestone Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 55,590 United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,000. United States Oil Fund comprises approximately 0.9% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of United States Oil Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the third quarter valued at about $467,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,212,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000.

Shares of USO opened at $82.95 on Thursday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $92.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.56 and a 200-day moving average of $71.90.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

