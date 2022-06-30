Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.55

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 521751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

CRLBF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Cresco Labs from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cresco Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $693.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

