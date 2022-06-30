Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the May 31st total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $7.82. 603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,252. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLDI. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 749,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after buying an additional 504,776 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter worth $1,743,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 199,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 52,032 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.