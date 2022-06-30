Credit Suisse Group Lowers Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Ocado Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.02) to GBX 850 ($10.43) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($24.41) to GBX 1,800 ($22.08) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,500.00.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

OCDGF opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.