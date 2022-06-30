Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Down 98.2% in June

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the May 31st total of 348,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.65. 204,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $8.07.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 23.38%. Research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crédit Agricole in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.70) to €10.50 ($11.17) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Crédit Agricole from €13.40 ($14.26) to €12.40 ($13.19) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Crédit Agricole from €12.30 ($13.09) to €11.50 ($12.23) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.69.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

