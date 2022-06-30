Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.42

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 85439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

CRARY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.50 ($13.30) to €12.00 ($12.77) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €10.70 ($11.38) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Crédit Agricole from €13.40 ($14.26) to €12.40 ($13.19) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crédit Agricole currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.78.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.413 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.21%.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

