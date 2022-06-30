Craig Hallum Trims VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Target Price to $5.00

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of VIA optronics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

NYSE VIAO opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. VIA optronics has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $49.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.80.

VIA optronics ( NYSE:VIAO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VIA optronics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 549,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VIA optronics by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 45,786 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIA optronics in the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of VIA optronics by 12.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,343,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 149,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

