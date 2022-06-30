Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $82.09

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $82.09 and last traded at $82.42, with a volume of 1196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.52.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.85 and a 200-day moving average of $115.45.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

