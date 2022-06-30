Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Short Interest Update

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 619.0% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:GSEFF traded down $15.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.40. The stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 575. Covivio has a 12-month low of $54.40 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.25.

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with 25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

