Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CUZ has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of CUZ traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.23. 1,320,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,153. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 60.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.