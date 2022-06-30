Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPNG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Coupang in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Coupang to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

CPNG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.00. 390,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,220,968. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. Coupang has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Coupang will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Warsh acquired 38,372 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $504,208.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 359,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,717,706.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $2,277,410.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,678,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,847,002.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 70.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 110,367,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,288,000 after acquiring an additional 45,751,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 970.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,895,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,528,000 after acquiring an additional 63,364,316 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 48.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology now owns 24,014,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,529 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,089,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,614,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,510,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,873,000 after acquiring an additional 174,096 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

