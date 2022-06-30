Coty (NYSE:COTY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 739,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,382.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Coty by 1,913.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 78,689 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 101.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 37,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 18,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in Coty by 24.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. 37.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

