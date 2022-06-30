Cottage Street Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,989,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,596,000 after acquiring an additional 36,268 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 189,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 240,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,971,000.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,390,407 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29.

